Showers and storms pass through tonight & Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a beautiful, but cool start to the day around Mid-Michigan, but things have taken a turn into the evening hours.

Clouds are increasing around the area, and eventually (if they haven’t already), showers and storms are expected to return for some later this evening and overnight, as well as Thursday. Of course we need the rain occasionally during the spring, and we’ll have plenty of chances as we head into the weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

Showers through the early parts of the late afternoon struggled to reach the ground in many areas, so the radar may be a bit deceiving initially tonight. So if you see rain on radar, but it’s not hitting the ground, it’s drying up before it gets to you as it falls.

Rain is expected to linger overnight into Thursday AM. (WNEM)

However, that will change as the evening goes along and more showers and storms continue to soak up the atmosphere like a dry sponge under a sink, eventually water runs off. Once rain is able to reach the ground, we do expect some of the showers and thunderstorms that pass through to have downpours.

Severe weather is not expected, but some storms may produce some small hail.

Lows are expected to drop into 30s and 40s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures will remain mild this evening, with lows expected to remain in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be out of the easterly direction around 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Thursday

While showers will be possible, signs are pointing to a chance for a mostly dry bus stop or late AM commute. (WNEM)

A warm front lifts north through the area on Thursday, and while an all day rain isn’t expected, things are expected to be unsettled tomorrow. There will be plenty of dry time to get things done outside, but check in with the radar once in awhile to stay on top of things.

Rain is possible at various times during the day Thursday. (WNEM)

As of now, we expect the threat for severe weather to remain low. But we would not be surprised to see us end up in a Marginal Risk (isolated risk) for severe storms tomorrow from the Storm Prediction Center. That’s still a low risk, but not zero. Strong winds would be the main concern, along with locally heavy rainfall.

Rainfall amounts between tonight and Thursday should fall around 0.50″ or less for most, though locally higher amounts can be expected with any downpours in thunderstorms.

High temperatures could be highly variable tomorrow, with the warm front’s position the biggest factor. Areas near Flint may be in the upper half of the 70s to near 80, while those north of the front could be as cool as the 50s and low 60s. Even a place like Saginaw could be in the 70s, while an area like Midland could be much cooler if the front doesn’t come far enough north. Our take? 60s and 70s seem like the most likely scenario tomorrow.

Highs will be highly variable on Thursday. (WNEM)

Winds will be primarily out of the southeast around 10 to 20 miles per hour tomorrow, with gusts occasionally around 25 miles per hour.

Showers will remain possible along a cold front late Thursday night. (WNEM)

The cold front swings through late Thursday evening into Friday, keeping showers in the forecast through the overnight. Lows on Friday will settle in the 40s and low 50s.

