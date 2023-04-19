Warmer Wednesday with scattered rain returning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - One of the most noticeable changes from the early part of the week is that today, temperatures will be warmer! They’ll be much closer to average in the middle 50s. The system bringing the milder air back in does also bring some rain back to Mid-Michigan. Later this afternoon, check in on our Interactive Radar if you plan to be outside! Rain will stay scattered into tonight, then spotty on Thursday.

Today

Although it’s a chilly beginning to the day, it’s much calmer than the last couple of mornings. It’s still heavy-jacket weather this morning with temperatures around 30 degrees, but afternoon bus stops and the drive home will be about 10 degrees warmer than Monday and Tuesday. We’ll see highs around 55 degrees in the Tri-Cities, but Flint could be even warmer near 60 degrees while our northern counties reach up to around 50 degrees. Today’s wind is starting from the northwest, it will shift to the east through the day but maintain a speed of only 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will be at least 10 degrees warmer than Monday and Tuesday. (WNEM)

Scattered rain with isolated non-severe thunderstorms will start to move in from the west this afternoon. The best start time is around 3 to 4 PM near Clare, Mt. Pleasant, and Alma. Those initial showers will be into the Thumb closer to 6 to 7 PM. Out of all of Mid-Michigan, Flint and our southern counties have the best chance at seeing longer periods of dry weather.

Rain will start from the west mid-afternoon. (WNEM)

Tonight

Rain and storms will stay scattered into tonight with better concentration likely up north. It won’t rain all night though, but expect to see some damp conditions early on Thursday morning for the bus stops and commute.

Scattered rain and t-storms continue Wednesday night. (WNEM)

Lows settle to around 42 degrees in the Tri-Cities, where just like the daytime temperatures will be more varied across our area. The wind will be from the east around 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night will have lows split again. (WNEM)

Thursday

As the low to the west continues to inch closer to Mid-Michigan, and with a warm front passing through, we’ll see spotty rain and thunderstorms. It won’t be a washout day, in fact we could actually see a few peeks of sun too. This will allow the possibility for a few thunderstorms to brew up during the afternoon, though no severe weather is expected with it primarily being a heavy rain threat.

Thursday sees spotty rain and t-storms. (WNEM)

Rain totals through 8 AM Thursday will be a bit more variable. We could have some locations will less than one-tenth of an inch while others exceed one half-inch. Overall, anyone who sees the thunderstorms will have the higher totals.

Wednesday and Wednesday night will have highly variable rain totals. (WNEM)

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high around 74 in the Tri-Cities, while Flint could be warmer at close to 80 degrees! Our northern counties are likely to only reach into the 60s. We’ll cool back down again into the weekend, head to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast for a look!

Thursday will have a highs split in Mid-Michigan, but many reach the 70s. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.