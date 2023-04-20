70s for some today, more scattered rain & t-storms

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Scattered rain was able to work through Mid-Michigan Wednesday evening and has been at times through the overnight. Although we’ll see a larger pause this morning, more activity picks up in the afternoon again. Today will be the warmest day of the week, depending on where you live, as temperatures will have a large split across our area.

We’ve also been keeping an eye on scattered rain chances for the weekend. Although they’re still existent, they have been continuing to trend downwards over the last 24 hours. Check out the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast for a look at where those chances currently stand!

Today

As you head out for the morning commute and the bus stops, expect to encounter damp pavement. There could be spotty showers around the commute time, but we’ll largely steer-clear of rain during the morning. Temperatures are starting off on either side of 40 degrees with an east wind that’s starting to pick up speed. The wind will be stronger today with a southeast direction at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. This will play a large role in our temperatures today. Take a look below at the large split expected across Mid-Michigan during the afternoon.

Thursday will see a large temperature split. (WNEM)

As mentioned above, we’ll largely be absent of rainfall during the morning hours, we could even sneak in some sun by noon. This will help build in some warmth, but also give rain showers and a few thunderstorms more warmth to feed off of. This will allow heavier pockets of rain under the storms, but overall allow for scattered rain activity to pick up through the course of the afternoon. If you’re running any errands or will be outside today, keep tabs on our Interactive Radar!

Thursday will have scattered rain and t-storms, especially in the afternoon. (WNEM)

Tonight

Any rain and thunderstorm activity will turn more isolated tonight. Temperatures will also hold on to the 60s, at least initially, wherever temperatures were able to reach up to the 70s today. That’s because of the wind turning southwest with a speed of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Temperatures will eventually fall to around 47 degrees right after sunrise Friday.

Thursday night will see warm temperatures holding onto the south initially. (WNEM)

Friday

The cold front from this entire system will stay over our area in the morning, especially keeping rain over the eastern half of our area. By noon, most of the rain will be done with only a few showers lingering in the Thumb.

Friday morning will see rain linger, especially to the east. (WNEM)

When that rain wraps up, totals from both Thursday and Friday will add up to 0.50″ in the Thumb. Overall, higher totals are going to be more variable due to the heavy downpours and thunderstorms that will be observed Thursday.

Thursday and Friday collective rain totals. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be able to recover back to around 60 degrees in the afternoon behind the cold front. The wind will be lighter from the southwest at only 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will recover to around 60 degrees. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.