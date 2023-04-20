Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week dates, locations released

Though it's months away, Back to the Bricks is getting tuned up!
Though it's months away, Back to the Bricks is getting tuned up!
By WNEM Digital
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Though it’s months away, Back to the Bricks is getting tuned up!

The dates and locations of Tune Up Week, the week before the main event, have been released.

From Aug. 7-12, parties will be held in Davison at the Hub, Flushing, Linden, Fenton, Birch Run Speedway, and Mt. Morris. Fun, cars, and music will take over one community each day.

Car owners and enthusiasts get a chance to win one of 250 collectors t-shirts each night, a Tune Up Week tradition.                Back to the Bricks also announced Huntington Bank as their new partner for the week’s events.

“It’s, ya know, been months of preparation and organizing and just to know that we’re partnered with not only Huntington, but these amazing cities, to put on fantastic shows day after day on the week leading up to the main event. It’s truly amazing to see everyone wanting to open their arms and have us come in,” Back to the Bricks Executive Director Amber Taylor said.

Main Event Week of Back to the Bricks begins in Flint on Aug. 15.

