Genesee County Sheriff’s Office installs Narcan distribution unit in jail lobby

Genesee County Sheriff's Office lobby
Genesee County Sheriff's Office lobby
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office installed a 100-unit Narcan distribution box for access to free Narcan, also known as Naloxone, the medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The distribution box located in the lobby of the Genesee County Jail was made possible by a partnership between the sheriff’s office, the Greater Flint Health Coalition, and the Genesee County Quick Response Team.

The sheriff’s office explained that making Narcan readily available is essential to collectively address the impacts of the opioid epidemic and other emerging drug trends throughout Flint and Genesee County.

