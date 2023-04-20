Lansing GM staff volunteer to help clean up for Earth Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For Earth Week, General Motors staff switched from car parts to chainsaws as they helped the Woldumar Nature Center clean up their trails.

Brent Cousino, an environmental supervisor for GM, not only helped out as an employee but also because his children attend the Woldumar Kids Summer Camp.

“It is really important for us as a community to recognize things like Earth Day and World Environment Day to be reflecting on how we are taking care of our natural resources not only by supporting organizations like this but also by what are we doing at home as well,” Cousino said.

Woldumar Director Kevin Wernet said maintaining the overgrowth is key and the help is most welcomed.

“They have been filling in some washout that might cause a twisted ankle,” Wernet said. “We have rerouted some trails around hazardous trees and then the space we are working on right now is an outdoor classroom area we are keeping the brush from encroaching on that so that our naturalists have a nice space to teach in.”

A community coming together with one common goal.

“We are trying to keep our trails safe and usable,” Wernet said.

General Motors plan to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035 and to be carbon neutral by 2040.

“So we are looking at how not only can we dispose of things properly but how we can reduce waste in just the way we generate them,” Cousino said.

One of many ways General Motors is showing that they care about the environment. More than 1 billion people worldwide participate in Earth Week.

Those interested in giving back during Earth Week can get involved by practicing recycling, cleaning up trash or volunteering at your local nature center. Volunteers at Woldumar Nature Center are still needed to help with clean-up efforts.

