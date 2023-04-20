Local attorney gives insight on ‘red flag’ bill passed by Senate

The extreme risk protection order legislation is now on its way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk...
The extreme risk protection order legislation is now on its way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk to be signed into law.(WNEM)
By Rayvin Bleu and Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The extreme risk protection order legislation is now on its way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk to be signed into law.

“This is something that is a law that is rationally based to serve a legitimate purpose to protect people,” criminal defense attorney Nicholas Robinson said.

On Wednesday, April 19, the state Senate passed the legislation best known as “red flag laws” along party lines, one week after the House did the same.

“If an individual can show a court by a preponderance of the evidence, or a probably that a person can reasonably be expected in the near future to seriously injure themselves or someone else, they can go to a court and tell that court that that person should not have a firearm,” Robinson said.

The law will give courts the ability to temporarily remove guns from certain individuals that family members and law enforcement believe pose a danger to themselves or others. But contrary to what some may think, Robinson said this does not mean courts will automatically take people’s guns away from them.

“What the court is going to want to hear, they’re going to want to hear about this person’s background,” Robinson said. “They’re going to want to know their risk level. They’re going to want to know about any past threats that person has made. They’re going to want to know about a person’s substance abuse issues, their mental illness, their past criminal history.”

Last week, Whitmer signed into law two other pieces of legislation to help decrease gun violence in Michigan.

Related: Whitmer signs set of new gun bills into law

Those pieces included legislation to expand background checks for all firearms purchases and safe storage penalties to prevent guns from getting into the hands of children.

Read next:
Saginaw Co. approves Dow Event Center updates ahead of Memorial Cup
The greatest prize in the Canadian Hockey League is coming to Saginaw.
Montrose Twp to hold open house over landfill proposal
The Montrose Township supervisor is saying "not in my backyard" to a Genesee County proposal to...
New high school on track for opening in fall 2024
An important milestone in the construction of a towering new school in Saginaw.
Mt. Morris Twp man indicted for attempted kidnapping
Generic police lights

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy seeks $212M rate increase
Man arrested after woman found dead in his home
Mid-Michigan is now home to the state's largest wind energy park.
State’s largest wind energy park opens in mid-Michigan
Deputy Josh Owen shown with his K-9, Karma.
Deputy, son of retired Saginaw Co. officer killed
Photo of drug-resistant candida auris.
Drug-resistant fungus spreading in Michigan

Latest News

The extreme risk protection order legislation is now on its way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk...
Local attorney gives insight on ‘red flag’ bill passed by Senate
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, April 19
Saginaw Co. approves Dow Event Center updates ahead of Memorial Cup
Animal control seizes several dogs, cats from Hartland Township ‘hoarding situation’