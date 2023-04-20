Montrose Twp residents concerned about landfill proposal

By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Many people living in Montrose Township are expressing concerns over a proposed landfill.

An open house about the proposal was held until 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.

TV5′s La’Nita Brooks was live in Montrose Township and received some thoughts posed by community members.

Right after the meeting wrapped, Brooks reported that residents were in for a surprise when they showed up for a meeting just to realize it was actually only an open house. She said there was no discussion, debate, or any decisions made. Instead, residents got to speak with presenters on what the proposed plan is.

The reoccurring comment that was made is that the landfill will serve as a last resort. Residents said they don’t want it as an option at all.

“They’re trying to shove this right down our throat with no good reason. We don’t need it. We already have three other landfills here in the area, we don’t need another one,” one resident said.

Residents also said they didn’t know about this plan until two days ago, even though the proposal has been in the works for two years.

The next meeting is scheduled to be held on June 13.

