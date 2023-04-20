Plane lands on train tracks near Bishop airport

A small plane landed on railroad tracks near Bishop International Airport in Flint on Thursday.
A small plane landed on railroad tracks near Bishop International Airport in Flint on Thursday.(MSP)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A small plane landed on railroad tracks near Bishop International Airport in Flint on Thursday.

It happened in the area of Linden and Bristol Road, according to Michigan State Police.

The small plane lost power and landed on the train tracks, MSP said.

No one was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

All rail traffic on the affected line has been temporarily halted, MSP said.

Read next:
Woman arrested after fetus found on sidewalk
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Johnson St. Bridge opens temporarily
The Johnson Street Bridge in Saginaw is back open, for now.
Owosso being considered for $14.5M funding for new public safety building
This image is a draft rendering from the 2018 plan, it is not a final plan and is subject to...
Michigan man linked to extremist group pleads guilty
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan is now home to the state's largest wind energy park.
State’s largest wind energy park opens in mid-Michigan
Cedar Point
Cedar Point drops gate price for 2023 season
Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy seeks $212M rate increase
Man arrested after woman found dead in his home
There is a traffic alert.
WB US-10 now open following traffic crash

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, April 20
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman arrested after fetus found on sidewalk
The Johnson Street Bridge in Saginaw is back open, for now.
Johnson St. Bridge opens temporarily
This image is a draft rendering from the 2018 plan, it is not a final plan and is subject to...
Owosso being considered for $14.5M funding for new public safety building