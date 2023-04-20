Security expert on shooter protocols in local schools

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – On the anniversary of the Columbine High School mass shooting, a mid-Michigan security expert who works with several local school districts spoke about what educators are doing to keep children safe.

It’s been 24 years since a deadly high school shooting took place in Columbine, Colorado.

“What a shameful event to have to endure there,” security expert Tom Mynsberge said.

Mynsberge recalled what he thought on April 20, 1999. That day, 13 people died, and 24 others were injured in the Columbine High School shooting. At that time, it marked the deadliest mass shooting at a high school in our country’s history. As the years have worn on, so have shootings at schools.

Mynsberge works with a lot of school districts in the area and the state. He said there are schools that are prepared.

“Some of them are very aggressive and progressive in their actions to where they’re putting in the protections, they have the training,” he said.

And other schools that are not.

“They don’t have things in place that they should have. They’re asking questions. They’re doing things that are kind of, you know, when you tell them that, they’re surprised by it,” Mynsberge said. “And I’m thinking 25 years later, and you don’t have these procedures in place yet?”

Mynsberge said the protocols he wants schools to implement have not changed for 23 years.

“I still say lock doors and put things between you and bad things that are happening, you’re going to go home at the end of the day,” he said. “If you try to outrun it, or this run, hide, fight, I’ve never heard of anything so crazy in my life. Because I’ve never heard anybody in the military saying you can outrun those bullets, so run as fast as you can and zig-zag a little bit because you’re going to go home that way. I always found the biggest rock, the biggest tree, between me and bullets works quite well.”

Mynsberge said he believes mass shootings at schools will continue, and educators have to be ready.

“You are the one that has to make sure that our kids go home at the end of the day and you can’t take this lightly,” he said.

Starting with Columbine, mass shooting events where at least four people were killed have happened 15 times at U.S. Schools or colleges, leaving 175 dead.

