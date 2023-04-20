Showers pass through periodically tonight, Friday AM

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers and occasionally a rumble of thunder have passed through Mid-Michigan over the last 24 hours and we’ll see a few more into the day tomorrow.

Thankfully, we haven’t had to deal with any severe weather and what has passed through has been pretty tame outside of an occasional downpour. As we head into tomorrow, that will continue to be the expectation, and while it won’t be a ton, we’ll get some rain that we need every once in awhile during the spring.

This Evening & Overnight

We’ll keep an eye on severe storms to our west tonight moving through areas like Wisconsin and Illinois, however, by the time these storms make it to Mid-Michigan if they hold together, they’ll be coming into a much less favorable environment, especially as we’re losing the heating of the day.

Scattered showers, possibly a thunderstorm will be possible tonight. (WNEM)

Some rumbles of thunder, a quick downpour, and maybe a strong wind gust are possible in the strongest cells, but no severe weather is expected at this time.

Rain will remain possible into the overnight as a cold front sweeps through the area, but these are expected to be minor, scattered showers.

We should remain in the 40s and 50s tonight. (WNEM)

Overnight lows will settle in the 40s and 50s tonight, with a wind turning southwesterly and then westerly overnight, around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Friday

Scattered showers are expected into Friday morning. (WNEM)

Showers are expected to pass through mostly during the morning hours of Friday before moving off to the east as the day goes along. The eastern Thumb will have a chance to keep the showers going a bit longer into the afternoon, but we should be dry by the late afternoon and early evening.

High temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the 50s and 60s. (WNEM)

Clouds will linger for awhile after the showers, but some late day sun won’t be impossible, especially in areas farther to the west. Highs will land in the 50s and 60s on Friday, with a west southwesterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Dry weather will last briefly through Friday evening and early overnight, before rain becomes possible again on Saturday. Lows Friday night will be in the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.