WB I-69 closed in Shiawassee Co. due to crash

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - All westbound lanes of I-69 at the Grand River Road/Bancroft exit in Shiawassee County are closed due to a crash.

The crash was reported at 2:10 p.m.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

