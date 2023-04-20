Woman arrested after fetus found on sidewalk

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 26-year-old woman was arrested after a fetus was found on a sidewalk in Flint.

Flint police officers responded to the 1800 block of S. Dort Highway about 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 for reports of a fetus on the sidewalk.

Police investigated and arrested a 26-year-old woman.

No other information has been released on this case, which remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Flint Police Det. Sarah Egbert at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Read next:
Johnson St. Bridge opens temporarily
The Johnson Street Bridge in Saginaw is back open, for now.
Owosso being considered for $14.5M funding for new public safety building
This image is a draft rendering from the 2018 plan, it is not a final plan and is subject to...
Michigan man linked to extremist group pleads guilty
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Local attorney gives insight on ‘red flag’ bill passed by Senate
The extreme risk protection order legislation is now on its way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan is now home to the state's largest wind energy park.
State’s largest wind energy park opens in mid-Michigan
Cedar Point
Cedar Point drops gate price for 2023 season
Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy seeks $212M rate increase
Man arrested after woman found dead in his home
There is a traffic alert.
WB US-10 now open following traffic crash

Latest News

The Johnson Street Bridge in Saginaw is back open, for now.
Johnson St. Bridge opens temporarily
This image is a draft rendering from the 2018 plan, it is not a final plan and is subject to...
Owosso being considered for $14.5M funding for new public safety building
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, April 20th
FILE = Timothy Teagan, a member of the Boogaloo Bois movement, stands with his rifle outside...
Michigan man linked to extremist group pleads guilty