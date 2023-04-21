A brief shower break tonight, more showers return Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers have passed through parts of Mid-Michigan today but just in time for Friday evening plans, they are winding down!

Enjoy the short break tonight while we have it as it will be short lived, with more rain expected to arrive as we start the weekend on Saturday. Showers won’t be completely off the table on Sunday, but if you need to get anything accomplished outdoors, Sunday should be a bit easier to accomplish that.

This Evening & Overnight

There is currently some clearing over Lake Michigan and in West Michigan, and it’s not impossible some of us see some peeks of sun before the daylight period is over. Any clearing tonight will be brief also, as clouds increase quickly overnight into Saturday.

Eventually showers will return overnight as our next disturbance moves into the area. We don’t expect severe weather, and most of the rain should be on the lighter side.

Low temperatures on Friday night. (WNEM)

Overnight lows will stay mild in the 40s tonight, thanks to the clouds and showers moving back into the area. Winds should remain light also, generally out of a southerly direction.

Saturday

Showers will be around most of the day on Saturday. (WNEM)

Rain will be most likely in the eastern half of the TV5 viewing area, around I-75 and eastward through the morning, with the chances dropping down a bit the farther west you go. That doesn’t mean those areas won’t see showers, but they’re expected to be a bit more persistent to the east.

Showers should become more scattered Saturday night. (WNEM)

Showers are still expected to remain relatively light through the day Saturday, and they should become a bit more scattered during the afternoon and evening hours. It’s not out of the question that any showers late Saturday night mix with or briefly changeover to snow. Anything significant when it comes to any snow is not expected.

Rainfall amounts from Saturday morning - midnight Sunday. (WNEM)

Rainfall totals are expected to land under 0.50″ for most, with totals expected to be lighter to the west toward US-127.

Highs on Saturday will be a mix of 40s and 50s, with westerly winds around 5 to 15 miles per hour. Gusts may occasionally approach 20 miles per hour.

High temperatures for Saturday. (WNEM)

Showers should slow down into the overnight, with only isolated showers expected during this time. Lows on Saturday night will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy skies will linger on Sunday, with a cooler day expected to wrap up the weekend. Over the last few days Sunday has been trending drier, but we’re not ready to eliminate the chance for a shower just yet. However, any showers on Sunday should be very spotty and shouldn’t ruin the day.

Showers will be much more isolated on Sunday. (WNEM)

Highs will be cooler with most landing in the 40s for the afternoon hours. Winds will be west northwesterly around 10 to 20 miles per hour.

High temperatures for Sunday. (WNEM)

Dry weather is expected for the most part Sunday evening, with lows into Monday morning falling to the upper 20s and low 30s.

