Dozens win free burritos at Moe’s grand opening

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Fifty lucky mid-Michigan residents received free burritos for a whole year at the grand opening of Moe’s Southwest Grill in Bay City on Friday.

Dozens camped out in the early hours of the morning to be first in line, even lighting a bonfire to stay warm.

Moe’s is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant that sells burritos, tacos, chips and salsa and more.

The owner, a Saginaw Valley State University alum, said he knew he wanted to open a Moe’s from the first time he tried it.

“I went to a Moe’s and they just knocked it out of the ballpark. It doesn’t compare to any Chipotle, to any Qdoba. And my family has been in the franchise business for 56 years and I’ve always known I wanted to open my own franchise,” said Cody Bell, owner.

Anna Rodgers, a Bay City resident, said she is excited for the new restaurant.

“Just really excited for something new. Don’t have to drive over to Saginaw to get something like this,” Rodgers said.

Rogers was the 50th person in line, just making the cut-off after arriving around 7 a.m.

If you missed out, there’s still a chance to win free burritos for a year by entering the cornhole competition on Friday. There’s also a prize wheel to celebrate the grand opening.

Moe’s Southwest Grill is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It is located on Euclid Avenue.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.