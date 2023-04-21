Grand Blanc teacher honored with national award

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Grand Blanc East Middle School art instructor was chosen out of thousands to receive a national award that honors “pioneers in the art education community who continuously inspire their peers and engage students.”

Erica Gresock and 14 other art instructors earned a 2023 Art Education Leadership Award from Artsonia. According to its website, Artsonia is the largest online collection of student art.

“Artsonia strives to provide art educators a platform to inspire one another,” said Jim Meyers, CEO and co-founder of the company. “We could not thrive without the commitment and ingenuity of teachers like Erica who use their online gallery and lesson plans to motivate others. This Art Education Leadership Award is a way for us to recognize the hard-working, passionate people who help our children cherish art and cultivate their creative side.”

Artsonia said it and Gresock’s peers chose her as one of the winners.

