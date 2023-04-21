New scholarship opportunity for MyMichigan Health employees

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – There is a new scholarship opportunity for employees of a local health system.

Davenport University is partnering with MyMichigan Health for the Corporate Education scholarship.

Fifty employees can receive up to $8,000 and up to $6,500 for up to 50 family members. The Corporate Education scholarship is a Davenport University initiative that creates opportunities for leading in-state companies to provide educational benefits to their employees.

“It can be online it can be in person, a number of vehicles. It can be a talent pool of a channel right to the hospital, it can be developing people from within, we have things like stackable, so if you took somebody that has a certificate, that would count towards a degree at some point,” Davenport University President Rick Pappas said.

The Corporate Education scholarship ensures that top businesses in Michigan can make education accessible and affordable for their workforce.

