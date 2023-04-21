New YMCA, apartment complex for downtown Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two new buildings, a YMCA and an apartment complex, are scheduled to be constructed soon in downtown Flint.

Friday, April 21, YMCA of Greater Flint spokesperson Pam Bailey addressed the Rotary Club of Flint to provide an update.

“This has been such a long time coming that we are so excited to be able to do this,” Bailey said.

Bailey provided an update on two new buildings, a brand-new YMCA and a new apartment complex, that will be constructed at the corner of Third Street and Harrison Street in downtown Flint.

“There’s going to be 50 apartments, rent-controlled as well as low-income, moderate-income, all different sorts of apartments so people with any income will be able to be here,” Bailey said.

She said the apartments are scheduled to open in the fall of 2024. The YMCA is slated to open in January 2025.

“So, this is what our lobby is going to look like. There’s our gym. You might have heard it announced in January. Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards star player, donated a million dollars for our gym. Here is our pool. It’s kind of hard to see, but in the back, there’s a splash pad,” Bailey said.

She told the Rotary Club of Flint this project has been in the works since 2015. She said the YMCA has been involved with Flint since 1879, and now, its legacy in the Vehicle City is going to live on a lot longer.

“We’re here. We’re committed. And we’re excited for what the next one hundred years is going to look like here in Flint,” Bailey said.

The current YMCA will be torn down and redeveloped.

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony at the new site located at 719 West Harrison Street on Thursday, May 4 at 10 a.m. in downtown Flint.

