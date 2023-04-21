New YMCA, apartment complex for downtown Flint

Two new buildings, a YMCA and an apartment complex, are scheduled to be constructed soon in...
Two new buildings, a YMCA and an apartment complex, are scheduled to be constructed soon in downtown Flint.(WNEM)
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two new buildings, a YMCA and an apartment complex, are scheduled to be constructed soon in downtown Flint.

Friday, April 21, YMCA of Greater Flint spokesperson Pam Bailey addressed the Rotary Club of Flint to provide an update.

“This has been such a long time coming that we are so excited to be able to do this,” Bailey said.

Bailey provided an update on two new buildings, a brand-new YMCA and a new apartment complex, that will be constructed at the corner of Third Street and Harrison Street in downtown Flint.

“There’s going to be 50 apartments, rent-controlled as well as low-income, moderate-income, all different sorts of apartments so people with any income will be able to be here,” Bailey said.

She said the apartments are scheduled to open in the fall of 2024. The YMCA is slated to open in January 2025.

“So, this is what our lobby is going to look like. There’s our gym. You might have heard it announced in January. Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards star player, donated a million dollars for our gym. Here is our pool. It’s kind of hard to see, but in the back, there’s a splash pad,” Bailey said.

She told the Rotary Club of Flint this project has been in the works since 2015. She said the YMCA has been involved with Flint since 1879, and now, its legacy in the Vehicle City is going to live on a lot longer.

“We’re here. We’re committed. And we’re excited for what the next one hundred years is going to look like here in Flint,” Bailey said.

The current YMCA will be torn down and redeveloped.

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony at the new site located at 719 West Harrison Street on Thursday, May 4 at 10 a.m. in downtown Flint.

Read next
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
Dozens win free burritos at Moe’s grand opening
Moe's Southwest Grill held its grand opening in Bay City on Friday, April 21.
Saginaw coffee shop closes for good
Dawn of a New Day
Three killed in Roscommon Co. crash including husband, wife
Three people, including a husband and wife, were killed in a crash in Roscommon County on...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman arrested after fetus found on sidewalk
A small plane landed on railroad tracks near Bishop International Airport in Flint on Thursday.
Plane lands on train tracks near Bishop airport
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
The Johnson Street Bridge in Saginaw is back open, for now.
Johnson St. Bridge opens temporarily

Latest News

Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Blastomycosis cases among Escanaba Billerud Mill workers, visitors climb to 104; 13 are hospitalized
Three people, including a husband and wife, were killed in a crash in Roscommon County on...
Three killed in Roscommon Co. crash including husband, wife
Dawn of a New Day
Saginaw coffee shop closes for good
Dozens win free burritos at Moe’s grand opening