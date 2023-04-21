Saginaw coffee shop closes for good

Dawn of a New Day
Dawn of a New Day(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Dawn of a New Day Coffee House and Café opened its doors for business for the last time on Friday, April 21.

The café announced its closure on Feb. 16 in a Facebook post, saying it was beginning the slow process of saying goodbye after 18 years of business.

The post said the café opened in the hopes that coffee would bring people together.

“A place for those who needed a warm environment, kind smiles, and positivity for our city,” the post said.

Dawn of a New Day Coffee House said it appreciated all the support it had received over the many years in business, and that saying goodbye to its customers would be difficult.

“We have tried hard to be advocates for downtown, for those who need a voice, and for those who need hope. We have fought, planned, problem solved, and now it’s time to rest,” the café said.

The café closed its doors for good at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

Read next:
Feds get first guilty plea in Michigan marijuana board probe
Rick Johnson
Nessel’s request denied by MSU Board for remaining Nassar documents
View of the Shaw Lane entrance sign at Michigan State University.
Dozens win free burritos at Moe’s grand opening
Moe's Southwest Grill held its grand opening in Bay City on Friday, April 21.
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman arrested after fetus found on sidewalk
A small plane landed on railroad tracks near Bishop International Airport in Flint on Thursday.
Plane lands on train tracks near Bishop airport
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
The Johnson Street Bridge in Saginaw is back open, for now.
Johnson St. Bridge opens temporarily

Latest News

Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Blastomycosis cases among Escanaba Billerud Mill workers, visitors climb to 104; 13 are hospitalized
Three people, including a husband and wife, were killed in a crash in Roscommon County on...
Three killed in Roscommon Co. crash including husband, wife
Dozens win free burritos at Moe’s grand opening
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, April 21