Scattered rain Friday morning, but drying out for your evening plans!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Thursday evening saw more scattered rain and a few thunderstorms move through Mid-Michigan. As this whole system leaves today and the cold front clears our area, we’ll see scattered rain come to an end. Although the day is starting off damp, the afternoon sees dry weather with conditions in good shape for any evening plans you have! The weekend continues to hold some rain chances before dry weather takes over into next week. Head to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast for a look!

Today

You’ll still want to have your rain gear at least on standby as you leave the house this morning. We are expecting a brief lull in rain, but more will pick up in a scattered fashion through the course of the morning. By the bus stop timeframe, temperatures will be split with lower to middle 40s west, while temperatures will still be in the middle 50s to the east.

Highs today reach up to around 60 degrees, the very early passage of the cold front is allowing for a decent temperature recovery during the afternoon. Today’s wind will be southwesterly around 5 to 10 mph, the strongest of that range being this morning.

Friday will get up to around 60 degrees. (WNEM)

With that cold front clearing early, it also keeps the majority of this morning’s rain to the east. If you’re located in Clare, Houghton Lake, or West Branch, expect to stay drier compared to the Tri-Cities, Flint, and especially the Thumb. There will be a mid-morning lull, but more rain picks up again by mid-to-late morning.

Rain will linger, especially east, this morning. (WNEM)

Rain will fully come to an end around 3 PM, though that’s in the Thumb so the majority of our area will be dry by noon. Clouds should be able to thin heading towards sundown and through the evening, so overall it’s a nice evening if you have any plans to kick off the weekend!

Tonight

Dry weather will hold to start the overnight period, then we see isolated rain showers picking back up again closer to Saturday morning. Lows fall to around 44 degrees with a south wind shifting westerly around 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night will fall to around 44 degrees. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

Those showers that pick up later in the night will lead to more scattered rain on Saturday. The potential for rain coverage on Saturday has gone back up slightly, this is because of there being more moisture for the atmosphere to work with, especially in the afternoon when we hit peak heating.

Saturday will see scattered rain showers. (WNEM)

Rain totals from Friday morning across the Thumb will total around 0.25″ at the most. Saturday’s rain will add about another 0.25″ for anyone who does see showers. Not a lot of rain, but good enough to keep the ground moist!

Friday and Saturday's showers will each add up to around 0.25". (WNEM)

Highs Saturday reach up to around 53 degrees so it will be even cooler than Friday. Wind speeds will pick back up to 5 to 15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Sunday will be even cooler with a high of only 46 degrees. The wind will be roughly the same as Saturday, just slightly more west northwest.

Only spotty showers are possible Sunday, overall it will be drier than Saturday. Any rain will be light too, not amounting to more than 0.1″. With it being cooler, it’d be a good day for indoor chores! We wish you a nice weekend!

