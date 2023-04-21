Senate passes bill to extend grant programs for fire departments

The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill to extend grant programs set to expire for another seven years.(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill to extend grant programs set to expire for another seven years.

The programs have helped fire departments across Michigan address staffing needs, develop fire training and education programs, and improve emergency medical services.

Michigan Senator Gary Peters said they also make it possible to have the necessary equipment to save lives, like the jaws of life, which are often used to get people out of a trapped vehicle in a crash.

“Unfortunately, that piece of equipment costs over $60,000 and if you are a small department, it may not be something that is affordable because of all the other equipment you need to purchase,” Peters said.

The bill will now move to the House.

