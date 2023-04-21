SVSU hosts Area 22 Special Olympics

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Hundreds of Special Olympic athletes of Saginaw and Shiawassee counties headed to SVSU to compete in the spring games.

SVSU students and others from area high schools volunteered their time to help.

“Today is a win-win situation. It isn’t just for our athletes, it’s for the regular kids that come and work and help. And they go home seeing what the other population is like and how to deal with them. And our special needs athletes often go home with a boyfriend or girlfriend that they like, so it’s just a fun day for everyone,” Area 22 Special Olympics volunteer coordinator Sue Zeliano said.

The Special Olympics of Area 22, which is Saginaw and Shiawassee counties, is in need of volunteers. If you’re interested, you can find the form in the Friday section of the WNEM hotlinks page.

