SVSU hosts Area 22 Special Olympics

Hundreds of Special Olympic athletes of Saginaw and Shiawassee counties headed to SVSU to...
Hundreds of Special Olympic athletes of Saginaw and Shiawassee counties headed to SVSU to compete in the spring games.(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Hundreds of Special Olympic athletes of Saginaw and Shiawassee counties headed to SVSU to compete in the spring games.

SVSU students and others from area high schools volunteered their time to help.

“Today is a win-win situation. It isn’t just for our athletes, it’s for the regular kids that come and work and help. And they go home seeing what the other population is like and how to deal with them. And our special needs athletes often go home with a boyfriend or girlfriend that they like, so it’s just a fun day for everyone,” Area 22 Special Olympics volunteer coordinator Sue Zeliano said.

The Special Olympics of Area 22, which is Saginaw and Shiawassee counties, is in need of volunteers. If you’re interested, you can find the form in the Friday section of the WNEM hotlinks page.

Read next:
Legislation being considered to prevent assault disguised as medical care
Legislation is being considered by Michigan lawmakers that would make it harder for doctors to...
New scholarship opportunity for MyMichigan Health employees
There is a new scholarship opportunity for employees of a local health system.
New YMCA, apartment complex for downtown Flint
Two new buildings, a YMCA and an apartment complex, are scheduled to be constructed soon in...
Three killed in Roscommon Co. crash including husband, wife
Three people, including a husband and wife, were killed in a crash in Roscommon County on...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman arrested after fetus found on sidewalk
A small plane landed on railroad tracks near Bishop International Airport in Flint on Thursday.
Plane lands on train tracks near Bishop airport
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
The Johnson Street Bridge in Saginaw is back open, for now.
Johnson St. Bridge opens temporarily

Latest News

Legislation being considered to prevent assault disguised as medical care
Legislation is being considered by Michigan lawmakers that would make it harder for doctors to...
Legislation being considered to prevent assault disguised as medical care
New scholarship opportunity for MyMichigan Health employees
MSU trustees approves first-years’ room, board rate increase