Three killed in Roscommon Co. crash including husband, wife

Three people, including a husband and wife, were killed in a crash in Roscommon County on Friday, April 21.(MSP)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Three people, including a husband and wife, were killed in a crash in Roscommon County on Friday, April 21.

It happened at 10:10 a.m. on Roscommon Road near E. Robinson Lake Road in Higgins Township.

The investigation indicates 35-year-old Ben Coffin, of Prudenville, was driving a 2015 BMW northbound on Roscommon Road when he veered into the southbound lane and continued driving on the shoulder of the southbound lane for some time, Michigan State Police said.

Upon re-entering the southbound lane, the BMW struck a 2018 Kia, MSP said.

The Kia was occupied by 73-year-old John Leline and his wife, 73-year-old Regina Leline. The Roscommon couple was pronounced dead at the scene, MSP said.

Coffin was taken to Grayling Mercy Hospital where he died shortly after.

The crash remains under investigation.

