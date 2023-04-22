A few more evening showers, cool with scattered showers Sunday

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Evening Forecast Update
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A few light showers are lingering through Mid-Michigan this evening but they wont be causing to much of a fuss for us outside of needing the rain coat as you head out for the next several hours. Overnight we will clear out a bit given way to a dry stretch through tomorrow morning. A few areas south of the Bay may even have the chance to clear out for a couple hours late tonight. Expect temperatures to fall into the middle 30s by early tomorrow morning.

For your Sunday, showers are expected again during the afternoon, but these should generally be light without any real impacts, similar to today. Some light graupel, or sleet-like ice pellets, will be possible in a few of the strongest showers. Expect temperatures to warm back into the middle-upper 40s during the afternoon.

Monday will feature another light chance for showers during the later morning and afternoon, as does Tuesday, before we dry out a bit to end the week.

Below is check of your hour-by-hour forecast for later this evening, tomorrow afternoon, tomorrow evening and Monday morning

