Plan to help foster care children in Genesee, Saginaw Co.

By WNEM Digital
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Ennis Center for Children introduced a new plan to reduce the number of children in foster care in Genesee and Saginaw counties.

The plan, called FACT, hopes to give families access to resources they need before child welfare is needed, such as food, housing, and employment opportunities for foster kids growing older.

Bob Ennis, the founder of the Ennis Center for Children, said it’s crucial to give foster families and children a helping hand.

“Utilizing the community to come together in planning and hopefully stop people from mistaking neglect for poverty. And get people a helping hand and utilize the whole community to do that and family to do that,” Ennis said.

He also said a third of children in care in mid-Michigan are about to age out from the child welfare system.

