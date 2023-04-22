Voices for Children hosts ‘Cooking with the Chiefs’ event

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Child advocates were putting together the ingredients they believe are necessary to raising money for their cause Friday night.

Voices for Children of Flint hosted its first-ever Cooking with the Chiefs on Friday, April 21, partnering with the leaders of Genesee County Police and fire agencies, who were all competing to become “Chief Chef.”

“We have deserts, we have short ribs, we have all kinds of things here and it’s all to benefiting the children that come to Voices for Children,” Nyse Holloman, president and CEO of Voice for Children, said.

The Voices for Children advocacy center partnered with Health Alliance Plan (HAP) for Friday night’s friendly, and tasty, competition.

“We’re so excited to be here tonight and we’re ecstatic that HAP came to us with this idea,” Holloman said.

Genesee County police and fire chiefs traded out their uniforms for aprons, and 12 chiefs partnered with 12 chefs from local restaurants for the cookoff. Guests got to vote for their favorite chef or chief.

But the real winner was Voices for Children.

“They are the resource center we use in Grand Blanc and all over the county really to take kids that have been abused and neglected,” Grand Blanc Police Chief Brian Lipe said.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“What better way to bring police and fire together to support this cause,” HAP community liaison Omar Sims said.

To wrap up the month, Voices for Children will host its annual Wine & Cheese event Thursday, April 27. The night will include silent and live auctions.

