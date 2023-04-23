Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists got a surprise after a 14-foot hammerhead shark washed ashore with pups on an Alabama beach.

Authorities in Orange Beach said that after the shark washed up last week, researchers discovered it had been pregnant with 40 shark pups.

Scientists said it’s unclear how the shark died.

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)

Staff with the city’s coastal resources group called the large shark a rare find and unique case study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawn of a New Day
Saginaw coffee shop closes for good
FILE - Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Feds get first guilty plea in Michigan marijuana board probe
Three people, including a husband and wife, were killed in a crash in Roscommon County on...
Three killed in Roscommon Co. crash including husband, wife
Moe's Southwest Grill held its grand opening in Bay City on Friday, April 21.
Dozens win free burritos at Moe’s grand opening
Two new buildings, a YMCA and an apartment complex, are scheduled to be constructed soon in...
New YMCA, apartment complex for downtown Flint

Latest News

Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Phoenix police say 37-year-old Charles Rock, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on...
Phoenix police arrest man accused of robbing bank, shooting at police helicopter
WWII veteran celebrates 105th birthday
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, April 23
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, April 23