“Prom in the city” event needs your help

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Excitement is building for the seventh annual Prom in the City event at Kochville Veterans Hall this coming weekend, but the organizers need your help. This event is hosted for families and individuals with disabilities, and it provides an opportunity for them to mingle with others who are like them.

After the pandemic forced the event to be tamped down, this year’s dance floor is expected to be fuller, with a lot of new participants, families, and group homes hoping to attend. However, the funds needed to make the event happen are not yet hitting the high note.

“We do host this event for free, but it is not free for us. There’s a big cost to cover all the entities that we need to be able to fill all the things we need for the actual event,” says Crystal Parker, Special Needs Communicator for Prom in the City.

In addition to providing an opportunity to dance and enjoy food, Prom in the City also provides dresses at no cost. However, with the 2023 season in full swing, the help is actually needed to make the event happen.

The Special Needs Coordinator of Prom in the City is hoping the public can help funds sync up with demand by donating to their GoFundMe account.

“It is important we get the community involved because it is a community event, so that our participants don’t have to worry about a cost,” says Parker.

If you would like to donate and help make Prom in the City a success, you can find more information and donate using the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/all-special-needs-prom-in-the-city-2k23

