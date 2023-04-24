CMU vs MSU reschedule football game

(Al Goldis | AP)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
East Lansing, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Spartans and Central Michigan Chippewas renewed their five-year rival.

The matchup was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, and has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 1.

The Chippewas have beaten the Spartans three times. CMU will be taking non-conference requests from other NCAA teams.

Both Spartans and Chippewas football schedules have been posted for the 2023 season.

