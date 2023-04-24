DNR outlines temporary spring, summer state park closures

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Some state parks will experience temporary closures this spring and summer as they undergo improvements.

The improvement projects are part of the $250 million in federal relief COVID-19 funding the DNR received.

The new and upgraded amenities will include camping, park roads, electrical and water systems, shower buildings and more.

DNR Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson said his staff is working hard to minimize the closure time.

Some of the parks that will be under construction are Hoffmaster State Park (Muskegon County), Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park (Ontonagon County), Mitchell State Park (Wexford County), and Belle Isle Park (Wayne County).

For more information about the dates of closure and improvements visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures .

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.