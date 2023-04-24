Early-week rain showers & frost concerns

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend stayed cooler with intermittent rain showers. We’ll continue with this same trend to start the workweek, but dry weather will begin to fully settle in for a couple of days starting Wednesday. The biggest story to start this week are temperatures that are below average for late-April. This is leading to some frost concerns for the first half of this week.

Today

Conditions are chilly in the lower to middle 30s as we start off today. It’s just jacket weather for the bus stops and morning drive, but no worries of any rain! The is light, even reading as calm in some locations across Mid-Michigan this morning. In general, today’s wind will only be around 5 to 10 mph from the northwest. This wind direction along with the resident cold airmass is keeping highs only up to around 48 degrees today.

Monday will be near 48 degrees. (WNEM)

The day will have variably cloudy skies so we should see some peeks of sunshine through the day, especially this morning, but there will be times where it’s more of a mostly cloudy sky. The afternoon will see light, pop-up rain showers, but these showers will be transient so don’t expect them to last a long time! You can track any showers this afternoon with our Interactive Radar.

Monday sees pop-up PM showers. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will turn mostly clear overnight. Pair that with a low around 30 degrees and a calm wind, frost will be likely. Our northern counties could dip closer to 26 or 27 degrees, putting that region in freeze territory. It’s likely we’ll see a round of Frost Advisories -- even Freeze Warnings -- tonight, so give the Weather Alerts page a look later this afternoon.

Monday night falls to around 30. (WNEM)

Tuesday

After a frosty start, we’ll have some sun to begin the day early, but clouds move back in for the afternoon. This will come with a chance for rain in the afternoon as well. We’re expecting that to pick up around noon and last until around sundown (~8 PM), with the most consistent rain around the Tri-Cities and south. We could see a few showers up north too, but that timeframe will be brief.

The best chance for rain is south on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Highs also stay even cooler Tuesday, nearly 15 degrees below average at only 45 degrees. The wind will be from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. This will lead into another cold night Tuesday night, down to around 33 degrees. This will bring frost potential again.

The first half of this week has frost potential each night. (WNEM)

Wednesday night will be down to 32 degrees again, but starting Thursday night lows will be closer to 40 degrees, eliminating any threat of frost. Take a look at those temperatures in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.