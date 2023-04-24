Food truck turns brick-and-mortar restaurant

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - The grand opening for a restaurant born out of a successful food truck kicked off at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 24.

What started as the Notch’yo Nachos food truck has grown into Notch’yo Burger and Snow, a now brick-and-mortar restaurant at the Birch Run Premium Outlets.

The menu features a variety of burgers, gluten-free options, chicken, hot dog dishes, ice cream, smoothies, and more.

The owners David and Elizabeth Young, a husband and wife team, said they’re passionate about serving people.

“My wife always says people and food are her two favorite things,” said David.

“Everyone knows this, everyone gathers around food, right? Everyone gathers around good food and everyone knows the feel of where they were when they had good food,” said Elizabeth.

The Youngs said they’ll still operate their food truck business as they prepare to open their second brick-and-mortar in June on Dixie Highway near Townline Road.

