Former Flint Twp clerk receives probation

Kathy Funk in court.
Kathy Funk in court.(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Former Flint Township Clerk Kathy Funk was sentenced to two years of probation on Monday, April 24.

Funk previously pleaded no contest to misconduct in office in relation to the August 2020 primary. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dismissed the ballot tampering charge.

On top of the probation, Funk was ordered to 180 days of house arrest with a tether and a $1,000 fine. She must also submit a public letter of apology within 30 days.

