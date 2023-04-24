Former Flint Twp clerk receives probation

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Former Flint Township Clerk Kathy Funk was sentenced to two years of probation on Monday, April 24.

Funk previously pleaded no contest to misconduct in office in relation to the August 2020 primary. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dismissed the ballot tampering charge.

On top of the probation, Funk was ordered to 180 days of house arrest with a tether and a $1,000 fine. She must also submit a public letter of apology within 30 days.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.