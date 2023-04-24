Freeze Warnings tonight, more scattered showers Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After our summer-like week earlier this month, cooler-than-average temperatures have been in control recently, and it doesn’t appear those temperatures will be stopping anytime soon.

With our cooler days, it’s not too difficult for temperatures to drop off significantly overnight when we get any sort of clearing and tonight it appears we’ll fall far enough for Freeze Warnings. Although some counties aren’t included because it’s not considered the growing season, know that most areas will be dropping tonight, so take precautions if you put something in the ground already.

Freeze Warnings for overnight. (WNEM)

This Evening & Overnight

In addition to the cooler weather some showers have developed around the area this afternoon, and will stick around for the early parts of this evening before diminishing as we lose the heat of the day. These showers are mostly light, nuisance showers and shouldn’t be terribly disruptive as they occasionally pass through.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the 20s and 30s. (WNEM)

Skies will clear quickly tonight in the late evening and early overnight, our wind also dropping off, with temperatures falling into the middle 20s north to low 30s south. Areas near the lakeshore will be a little bit warmer with some influence from Lake Huron.

Tuesday

Skies will have a chance to start with some sunshine tomorrow thanks to our clearing skies tonight, but we expect clouds to gradually develop into the afternoon as we heat up (relatively speaking).

Scattered rain showers are expected again tomorrow afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

In addition to the clouds in the afternoon, more scattered showers are expected to develop once again. It’s worth noting the earliest showers could develop as soon as late morning, primarily in areas north of the Tri-Cities. These should mostly be rain showers, though any showers that develop earlier than the afternoon may have some melting snow mixed in with the rain. It’s also not out of the question to see some graupel pellets (snow grains) mix in with the showers.

Highs will be a touch warmer on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Highs on Tuesday will land in the middle 40s to around 50, with a west northwesterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Skies will clear out once again on Tuesday evening, similar to Monday night, with chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s expected for Wednesday morning. There will likely be another round of Freeze Warnings issued for Wednesday morning.

