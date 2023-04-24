Lit Crate program returns to Midland library

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A program designed to help readers discover more books on their favorite topics is in place at the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library in Midland.

The program is called Lit Crate. Jennifer Foster, adult and family programming coordinator at the library, explained what lit crates are and how they work.

“What we do is have them tell us what kinds of things they read in the past that they like, and what they might like to read right now,” Foster said.

Lit Crate is designed for library patrons who may not always have the chance to discover books that might be new to them.

“People don’t have a lot of time,” Foster explained. “And they don’t have a lot of time to browse. They don’t always have a lot of time to find out about books that are coming out, or to dive into the stacks to find out about things that came out years ago that they may not have heard about.”

Library Director Mirian Andrus said Lit Crate is like a subscription box.

“They sign up once a month, we select all the materials for them, and then depending on the season, we send them home with seasonal items. So for example, you can get seeds for your garden, you can get fun pens to write with, you can get coffee, or tea, or hot chocolate that go with your books,” Andrus explained. “You come and pick up the Lit Crate, take it home, and then you’re able to snuggle up with maybe a cup of coffee, and some books that we curated just for you.”

Andrus said library patrons can sign up for Lit Crate once a month.

As for Foster, she said the library staff work together to find the best books for the Lit Crates in the hope of providing a wonderful reading experience.

“It’s always fun to get the feedback forms back and see like, ‘How did we do? Did we actually match people up with books that they wanted to read?’” she wondered.

Library patrons can sign up for an adult Lit Crate or a teen Lit Crate.

Registration for the program begins Saturday, May 6 and ends Tuesday, May 9.

The library did the program in 2022 as well.

