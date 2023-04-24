Man killed in Sunday morning house fire

PORT HOPE, Mich. (WNEM) - A man was found dead inside his home following a fire, the Huron County Sheriff’s Department said.

A little before 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Huron Central Dispatched received a call about a home on fire on Filion Road in Rubicon Township.

Port Hope firefighters found a badly burned person dead inside the home.

The sheriff’s office said due to the extent of the burns to the victim, the identification of the person is not positive, but investigators believe it is the 51-year-old homeowner.

A autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

