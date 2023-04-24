Man killed in Sunday morning house fire

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT HOPE, Mich. (WNEM) - A man was found dead inside his home following a fire, the Huron County Sheriff’s Department said.

A little before 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Huron Central Dispatched received a call about a home on fire on Filion Road in Rubicon Township.

Port Hope firefighters found a badly burned person dead inside the home.

The sheriff’s office said due to the extent of the burns to the victim, the identification of the person is not positive, but investigators believe it is the 51-year-old homeowner.

A autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

Read next:
Voices for Children hosts ‘Cooking with the Chiefs’ event
Child advocates were putting together the ingredients they believe are necessary to raising...
Plan to help foster care children in Genesee, Saginaw Co.
Ennis Center for Children introduced a new plan to reduce the number of children in foster care...
“Prom in the city” event needs your help
Here comes the bride: annual Bridal &amp; Prom Expo in Cape Girardeau
World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday
Irene Hosking, a U.S. lieutenant Army nurse during World War II, celebrated her 105th birthday...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawn of a New Day
Saginaw coffee shop closes for good
Three people, including a husband and wife, were killed in a crash in Roscommon County on...
Three killed in Roscommon Co. crash including husband, wife
FILE - The cruiser Celebrity Equinox, built by the shipyard Meyer in Papenburg, Germany, goes...
Cruise line let passenger’s body decompose, lawsuit says
FILE - Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Feds get first guilty plea in Michigan marijuana board probe
Prom in the city event needs your help.
“Prom in the city” event needs your help

Latest News

Deadline to participate in opioid settlement extended
Kathy Funk in court.
Former Flint Twp clerk receives probation
Prom in the City
“Prom in the city” event needs your help
A brave Army veteran from WWII received a well-deserved celebration for her 105th birthday.
World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday