New program aims to improve health in Saginaw Co.

A new initiative is aiming to improve public health throughout Saginaw County.
A new initiative is aiming to improve public health throughout Saginaw County.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A new initiative is aiming to improve public health throughout Saginaw County.

The Saginaw Step Up & BWell program focuses on three significant health factors: maternal and child health, mental health and substance use, and obesity and chronic diseases.

The organization said Saginaw County ranks among the least healthy counties in Michigan, ranking in the bottom 15. Organizers said the goal is to create a culture of wellness, starting with schools and parents.

“They’re getting information on how to make different swaps in and out of diets and cooking and prepping at home, how to be active with their children, how to encourage physical activity,” said Shelby Rancour, health resource advocate.

The program has more than 2,000 students enrolled.

