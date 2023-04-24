Potter Park Zoo newborn fawn had challenging start, doing well

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Potter Park Zoo announced the birth of a female tufted deer fawn to parents Lucy and Dezi.

The fawn, weighing in at approximately 1.69 kilograms (3.7 pounds), had a challenging start to life needing a week of veterinary treatment, but now appears to be doing well, said Director of Animal Health, Dr. Ronan Eustace.

“She needed supplemental colostrum and antibiotics, but now appears to be doing well. Due to her initial condition, we will continue to monitor her growth and development closely,” said Dr. Ronan.

The fawn’s birth on Monday, April 10 is significant since tufted deer are a threatened species in their native China.

(Potter Park Zoo)

The arrival of the fawn was made possible through the Tufted Deer Species Survival Plan (SSP), a program that ensures genetic diversity and healthy populations of many species in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Lucy, who arrived at Potter Park Zoo from Zoo Tampa in 2019, was paired with Dezi under the guidance of the SSP.

While the fawn is currently indoors with her mother Lucy, visitors can follow her progress on social media.

