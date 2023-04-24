World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday

Irene Hosking, a U.S. lieutenant Army nurse during World War II, celebrated her 105th birthday with family and friends at a big party at the post in Corunna on
By Hannah Jewell and Liam Marks
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hosking kept a diary for two years during her deployment to Australia, and her entries provide insight into the life of a dedicated nurse working tirelessly to treat soldiers in pain.

Reflecting on her experience, Hosking said, “In the Army, you do what you have to. You don’t let them suffer.”

Hosking’s passion for nursing was ignited after the attack on Pearl Harbor. She felt compelled to serve her country and work as a nurse despite having very little surgical experience. She worked hard and learned to do spinal anesthesia without being certified, always putting the needs of her patients first.

“The patients were grand, wonderful fellows. Brave. I mean brave, and I do remember one fellow,” she said.

Though Hosking faced many challenges during her time in the Army, she learned just how brave she could be. She went on to have a family and settled in mid-Michigan, where she continued to serve veterans through local VFW organizations.

Her advice for a long life is simple: eat well, cut alcohol, and join the Army.

“I’d go and fight for the flag again if I had to,” she said.

Hosking’s dedication to serving her country and caring for others is a true inspiration, and her legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives she touched throughout her life.

