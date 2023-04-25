Flint Councilman Eric Mays sentenced to probation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City Councilman Eric Mays was sentenced to six months of probation for disorderly conduct.

Mays was sentenced on Tuesday, April 25 for the charge relating to a situation at a city council meeting.

About a year ago, Mays was escorted out of a city council meeting by police after refusing to leave unless he was in handcuffs. This happened after a council vote to remove him that night.

The prosecution, Michael Gildner, had his say prior to the sentencing.

“I don’t think Mr. Mays can point to a single thing that his behavior in this meeting, or his behavior in city council meetings in general, has brought about a tangible benefit to his word or the city,” Gildner said. “So it’s certainly not good governance.”

Mays was also ordered to take a breaking process class, pay court fees, and other fines.

