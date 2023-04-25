Flint Councilman Eric Mays sentenced to probation

Flint City Councilman Eric Mays was sentenced to six months of probation for disorderly conduct.
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City Councilman Eric Mays was sentenced to six months of probation for disorderly conduct.

Mays was sentenced on Tuesday, April 25 for the charge relating to a situation at a city council meeting.

About a year ago, Mays was escorted out of a city council meeting by police after refusing to leave unless he was in handcuffs. This happened after a council vote to remove him that night.

The prosecution, Michael Gildner, had his say prior to the sentencing.

“I don’t think Mr. Mays can point to a single thing that his behavior in this meeting, or his behavior in city council meetings in general, has brought about a tangible benefit to his word or the city,” Gildner said. “So it’s certainly not good governance.”

Mays was also ordered to take a breaking process class, pay court fees, and other fines.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Man killed in Sunday morning house fire
Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
Kathy Funk in court.
Former Flint Twp clerk receives probation
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host

Latest News

Flint City Councilmember Erics Mays sentenced to probation
Billerud Paper Mill
NIOSH provides update on second visit to Escanaba Billerud paper mill
A Saturday night explosion rocked a mid-Michigan community, and although no one was hurt, a...
Police release cause of building explosion in Mt Morris
Police: Pedestrian killed after getting hit on Dort Hwy