More Freeze Warnings into Wednesday, unsettled this weekend & next week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Overnight lows dipped into the 20s and low 30s earlier this morning and as we get set to close out another day, it appears we’ll have a chance to do so again tonight.

Another round of Freeze Warnings has been issued for part of the TV5 viewing area. And even for the counties not under warnings, be sure to take precautions anyway if you have anything in need of protecting. The reason you’re not under a warning is likely because the NWS does not consider your town to be in the growing season just yet, at least on a wide scale. A complete listing can be found on our Weather Alerts page.

This Evening & Overnight

In addition to the Freeze Warnings, we also have some blossoming showers late this afternoon and evening. Similar to last night, these showers aren’t expected to be extremely heavy, perhaps a few steadier pockets here and there, and they should diminish into the late evening and overnight.

Lows tonight will fall to the 20s and 30s. (WNEM)

Our skies should clear out a bit after they end, allowing for us to see another night in the 20s and 30s. There is a chance that clouds could be a bit more stubborn to leave tonight, keeping some areas a little bit warmer than last night. However, it’s too close of a call, so be sure to protect those plants anyway.

Winds will be light out of the north tonight, if they don’t go completely calm.

Wednesday

A small chance for showers exists on Wednesday, but less so than Monday and Tuesday. (WNEM)

Some sun is expected again on Wednesday, with an increase in clouds once again possible during the latter half of the day. Showers don’t seem to be completely off the table, but we should see less than what we’ve seen the last few days. Anything that develops on Wednesday will also be light.

Highs may be a shade warmer in spots, but we still expect a mix of 40s and 50s with a northwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. (WNEM)

Any showers and clouds should diminish again on Wednesday night, similar to the previous nights. Lows will likely again settle in the 20s and 30s, with another morning of Freeze Warnings expected.

Several Days Of Showers: Friday - Tuesday

Showers will return to the area on Friday, with a stubborn area of low pressure lingering over the area right through the weekend and early next week. With the chances for showers and plenty of clouds, don’t expect any significant warm ups, with below average temperatures expected to continue during that stretch.

Showers are expected each day from Friday - Tuesday. (WNEM)

The most important thing to know about these shower chances is at this point, we don’t expect all day rains and there should be some breaks. We’ll label these “occasional showers” on the 7-Day forecast for now, but we may be able to define better time frames as we get more clarity as we get closer.

Rainfall amounts should be light, despite how many days we have chances for rain. (WNEM)

Despite the rain chances for several days, currently, we expect rainfall amounts to be rather light, considering the number of days that will have a chance for showers. Eastern areas are currently projected to pick up roughly 0.50″ to 0.75″, with areas to the west picking up 0.25″ to 0.50″. Spread out over several days, this should be pretty manageable.

We’ll keep you updated as this forecast evolves and progresses!

