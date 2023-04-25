MSU students protest board’s decision against releasing Nassar documents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State students plan to protest Tuesday in response to the recent Michigan State University Board of Trustees’ decision to not release documents on Larry Nassar’s investigation.

The protest is in response to the MSU Board of Trustees denying Attorney General Dana Nessel’s request for the remaining un-redacted Larry Nassar investigation documents on April 21.

Charlotte Plotzke, an MSU communications and music student, posted on Instagram to protest the board’s decision.

“THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE,” said Plotzke in her Instagram post. “The university will NOT continue to silence the victims of Nassar’s sexual abuse, and we will speak out against this.”

The protest will be held on April 25 at 11 a.m. outside the Hannah Administration Building on the MSU campus, located at 426 Auditorium Road.

