New water main installation to cause water shutdowns in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Owosso could see their water impacted Wednesday due to a new water main.

According to city officials, the new water main has been installed on Huron Street, from Huggins Street to the east end. Water shutdowns are scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday as crews connect the new water main to the following water systems:

Hamblin Street, from Howard Street to the south end.

Howard Street, between Division and Huggins streets

Huggins Street, between Corunna Avenue and Howard Street

Huron Street, from Huggins Street to the east end.

Residents impacted by the water shutdown have been notified. For more information, contact the City of Owosso Engineering Office at 989-725-0550.

