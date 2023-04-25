Water crisis continues to impact Flint on 9-year anniversary

April 25, 2023, marks the nine-year anniversary of the Flint water crisis.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Tuesday, April 25 was the nine-year anniversary of the Flint Water Crisis.

“Today is day 3,287 since Flint has had clean and safe water. This ticks on, we’re already talking about what to do for the 10 year in a year because it doesn’t seem like things are going to be any different,” said activist Melissa Mays.

Nine years later, the Flint Water Crisis is continuing to impact the Vehicle City.

“However, with all of the problems, the poisonings, the sufferings, the deaths, and the trauma, the layered ongoing trauma, there have been wins. Because the Flint residents are strong, because we are smart, and we are resilient, and we’re not taking this for an answer,” Mays said.

On Tuesday, April 25 in 2014, the city of Flint made the switch to the Flint River, but in the months after, residents complained about the water’s odor, taste, and appearance, reporting rashes, hair loss, and other health concerns.

Fast forward to January 2016, former Gov. Rick Snyder declared a state of emergency in Flint on the same day federal officials confirmed they were investigating the water crisis.

Read next:
Police: Teens arrested after assaulting 8-year-old
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Sexual assault charges dropped against former corrections officer, Flint officer
Sexual assault charges have been dropped against a former corrections officer and a Flint...
Flint Councilman Eric Mays sentenced to probation
Eric Mays was sentenced on Tuesday, April 25.
Police release cause of building explosion in Mt Morris
A Saturday night explosion rocked a mid-Michigan community, and although no one was hurt, a...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Man killed in Sunday morning house fire
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run
Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
Kathy Funk in court.
Former Flint Twp clerk receives probation
A Saturday night explosion rocked a mid-Michigan community, and although no one was hurt, a...
Police release cause of building explosion in Mt Morris

Latest News

Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Former Flint-area priest pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 5-year-old
New water main installation to cause water shutdowns in Owosso
Youth ambassadors help organize mental health conference
The Labadie Rib Fest in Bay City is returning this year.
Rib Fest returns to Bay City