Northwood University receives $100K for software training lab

Midland, Mich. (WNEM) - The global leader of specific enterprise software, Epicor, donated $100,000 to Northwood University. The funds will go to the students to fund a new lab to learn about automotive market software.

Academic Vice President Dr. Kristin Stehouwer said the funding will help students to understand and educate them on the use of Epicor Auto Product capabilities. Epicor is the only industry that does anything with aftermarket software solutions.

Executive Director of the university, Dr. Thomas Litzinger, said Epicor will provide hands-on training and share other aspects of the industry with students. The goal is to have an upper and lower-level course with an Epicor lab.

Northwood students will have hands-on experience as well as life experience with the new software training lab. Northwood students and faculty are grateful for Epicor’s support and for its investment in their futures.

