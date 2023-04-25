Police: Pedestrian killed after getting hit on Dort Hwy

GRAND BLANC TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A 62-year-old Grand Blanc Township man died after he was struck by a vehicle on S. Dort Highway Tuesday morning.

It happened about 2 a.m. in the 5100 block of S. Dort Highway in Grand Blanc Township, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the man was in cardiac arrest. The responders attempted lifesaving efforts but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation showed the man was in the southbound lanes of Dort Highway when he was hit by a 33-year-old Flint woman who was traveling southbound on Dort Highway, police said, adding the man was not in a vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

