Police: Teens arrested after assaulting 8-year-old

(Storyblocks)
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Two teenagers are in custody after a video circulated on social media showing three teenage girls assaulting an 8-year-old boy on a sidewalk in Bay City.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety said the incident occurred on Friday, April 21. Police said they were made aware of the video on Monday, April 24.

The assault happened in the 1100 block of N. Linn Street and resulted in the 8-year-old suffering minor injuries, police said, adding the child did not need medical attention.

The victim’s mother contacted the department and made a report. The investigating officer was able to identify all three teenagers with the help of the viewers who saw the video, police said.

Police said two of the teenagers have been taken into custody and lodged at the Bay County Juvenile Home. The third teenager has been identified and will be arrested once she is located, police said.

Two of the teenagers are 14-years old and the other is 15-years-old.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571 or the non-emergency number to Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551.

Anyone can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, by downloading the P3 mobile app, or go to P3Tips.com. Photos and videos can be uploaded on the app or online.

