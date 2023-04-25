Rib Fest returns to Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Labadie Rib Fest is coming back for 2023.

Created in the spirit of the former Pig Gig event, it’s returning for its second year at Veterans Memorial Park in Bay City.

From July 27 to July 30, you can chow down on barbeque from several states.

There’s entertainment for all ages, including live music. The Little River Band, Rodney Atkins, Lita Ford, Dokken, Molly Hatchet, and Foghat will perform across four nights.

And don’t forget about the beer tent.

“It is a very big event for Bay City and it always was. When it did leave us, there was a big void here and I think people were talking and dreaming about the event coming back. And last year, we talked to Mark Labadie from the Labadie Auto Group and we just said we’re gonna do it,” said Jay Samborn, organizer of the Rib Fest.

Samborn said Rib Fest last year was incredible and expects this year to be bigger.

The Michigan Corn Hole League will hold a two-day tournament and the Bay Area Runners Club is bringing back the 5K race on Saturday morning.

A tribute to Art Dore, one of Bay City’s most well-known entrepreneurs who passed away last year, is planned for Thursday during the event.

To get tickets, head to the hotlinks section on TV5′s website.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.