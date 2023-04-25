Sexual assault charges dropped against former corrections officer, Flint officer

Sexual assault charges have been dropped against a former corrections officer and a Flint...
Sexual assault charges have been dropped against a former corrections officer and a Flint police officer.(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Sexual assault charges have been dropped against a former corrections officer and a Flint police officer.

The charges against Caleb Tierney, a Flint police officer, and Cameron Zayler, a former Genesee County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer, were dropped on Monday, April 24.

The two were accused of raping two women inside one of their homes, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton previously said.

The two women said they were raped at Tierney’s home in Linden on Dec. 3, 2021, according to Leyton.

Related: Prosecutor: Police officer, former corrections officer charged with 1 count CSC each

On June 1, 2022, the two men were bound over for trial at the Genesee County Circuit Court.

Related: Former corrections officer, Flint officer charged with CSC bound over for trial

Tierney was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, and Zayler was charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct.

Court records state the charges were dropped on Monday and the cases are closed.

Read next:
Northwood University receives $100K for software training lab
Northwood University outbreak makes state list ahead of Auto Show opener
Ex-head of Michigan marijuana panel pleads guilty to bribery
Rick Johnson
Flint Councilman Eric Mays sentenced to probation
Eric Mays was sentenced on Tuesday, April 25.
Police release cause of building explosion in Mt Morris
A Saturday night explosion rocked a mid-Michigan community, and although no one was hurt, a...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Man killed in Sunday morning house fire
Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
Kathy Funk in court.
Former Flint Twp clerk receives probation
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host

Latest News

Northwood Esports team wins 2 championships
Northwood University receives $100K for software training lab
TV5 News Update, Tuesday afternoon, April 25
Flint City Councilmember Erics Mays sentenced to probation