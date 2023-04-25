Sexual assault charges dropped against former corrections officer, Flint officer

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Sexual assault charges have been dropped against a former corrections officer and a Flint police officer.

The charges against Caleb Tierney, a Flint police officer, and Cameron Zayler, a former Genesee County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer, were dropped on Monday, April 24.

The two were accused of raping two women inside one of their homes, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton previously said.

The two women said they were raped at Tierney’s home in Linden on Dec. 3, 2021, according to Leyton.

On June 1, 2022, the two men were bound over for trial at the Genesee County Circuit Court.

Tierney was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, and Zayler was charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct.

Court records state the charges were dropped on Monday and the cases are closed.

