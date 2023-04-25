Spotty showers Tuesday, frost/freeze concerns continue

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Frost and freeze concerns continue for the first half of this week as overnight lows continue to drop to 32 degrees, even several degrees below that in spots. We current have Freeze Warnings this Tuesday morning, we’re expecting another round for Tuesday night/Wednesday morning too.

If you planned on doing anything outside today, there will be dry periods like we saw on Monday, but be on the lookout for a quick shower to move through. Nearly everyone has a chance at seeing a pop-up shower or two today, though nothing should be too long-lasting as the larger swath of rain we were seeing yesterday has been shifting south. That will stay closer to Metro Detroit for today.

Today

Conditions to begin today are cold, but with mostly clear skies and dry weather. Jacket weather is still in the cards this morning, but there’s no need for the umbrella! Bus stops and the morning drive should go along as normal. We’ll see some sun this morning before more clouds start to bubble up near lunchtime. This will lead to more of a partly, even mostly, cloudy sky for the afternoon. This is where we see out spotty rain development. You can track that this afternoon with our Interactive Radar!

Tuesday afternoon sees spotty rain developing. (WNEM)

Highs today will be around 50 degrees, these have also trended upward due to the majority of rain shifting south. Our wind will be light at 5 to 10 mph from the west for most of the day, but making a switch to the north around dinnertime. Our normal high today is around 60/61 degrees.

Tuesday will reach up to around 50 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

A few of those isolated showers will linger after-dark, but should completely wrap-up by midnight. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows falling to around 33 degrees. The clouds will help mitigate how far temperatures fall, but many will still be right around that critical range near freezing. Check our Weather Alerts this afternoon to see if more Freeze Warnings are issued for Tuesday night. If you have any new plants or your perennials are already budding, take some steps tonight to protect them!

Tuesday night falls to around 33 degrees. (WNEM)

Wednesday

Variably cloudy skies take us through the day so we should have decent sun at times, then more clouds at times too. Highs will also be up to around 50 degrees again with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. Lows Wednesday night will fall to around 32 degrees as we have another night of partly to mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will also reach up to around 50 degrees. (WNEM)

A lake-breeze development could pop a few showers closer to the shoreline, but these would be lighter and isolated. Outside of there, everyone else stays dry through the day.

Wednesday could see a few spotty showers develop near the shoreline. (WNEM)

For a look beyond Wednesday, check out our full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.